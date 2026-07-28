Floodwaters from devastating Texas storms help delay Corpus Christi water emergency

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The same floodwaters that caused widespread devastation across parts of Central and South Texas are providing unexpected relief for Corpus Christi’s strained water supply.

Water flowing down the Frio and Nueces rivers is replenishing Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi, prompting city officials to push the projected start of a Level 1 water emergency from September 2027 to September 2028.

“The rains have been beneficial to our reservoir levels, to our water supply, and it’s pushing off what we have talked about for well over a year, which is this Level 1 water emergency until September 2028,” Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told KSAT.

He added that the city recognizes the devastating toll the flooding has taken on communities upstream.

“We have sympathy for those regions that were impacted by the floods,” Zanoni added. “We know that persons were in harm’s way, property was, whole communities were. We sympathize with that, and we’re thinking of those individuals in those communities.

Just weeks ago, city leaders warned that a Level 1 water emergency could begin as early as September 2027. Earlier forecasts this spring projected the emergency could arrive even sooner, in December 2025, before seasonal rainfall improved reservoir conditions.

A Level 1 water emergency is triggered when water supply projections show the city will have only about 180 days of water remaining to meet demand under Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) guidelines.

“Our City Council approved guidelines on how we would manage the Level 1 water emergency,” Zanoni said. “Essentially, that meant how do all of our customers cut back in water use? All of us are really ramping up to do a 25% reduction.”

The delay marks a significant shift after nearly a decade of persistent drought. Zanoni said the region endured a five-year drought that followed another prolonged dry period, leaving the city’s primary reservoirs unable to recover to normal levels.

“I don’t think we’re completely out of the drought because the reservoirs still are hovering in that 26% combined level,” he said. “That’s good, but it’s not 100% like we would like.”

Residents and businesses have already made significant sacrifices to conserve water. Since entering Stage 3 water restrictions nearly two years ago, the average household reduced monthly water use from about 6,000 gallons to roughly 4,500 gallons, Zanoni said. The city also limited irrigation, reduced operations at splash pads and encouraged conservation across municipal facilities.

Industrial users also prepared for possible mandatory reductions by investing in alternative water supplies, including groundwater wells and expanded water reuse systems.

As floodwaters continue moving downstream, Choke Canyon Reservoir has already risen about 13 feet. Officials expect Lake Corpus Christi to continue rising through next week as water from the Nueces River reaches the reservoir.

While the additional water provides temporary relief, Zanoni said the city will continue investing nearly $1 billion in projects designed to make Corpus Christi less dependent on rainfall.

“These new supply projects have helped, and they’re going to continue to help to diversify our water portfolio here in the Corpus Christi region,” he said. “We’re not letting up.”

The projects include new groundwater production in Nueces and San Patricio counties, expanded wastewater reuse and a proposed seawater desalination plant. Together, officials say the projects are expected to add about 76 million gallons of water per day to the regional supply.

“What this drought has taught us here most recently, because we’ve had them over the decades, is that we really need a more robust, diversified water supply system,” Zanoni said. “It’s been 30 years since the city bought any new water supply. That’s too long.”

Zanoni acknowledged the city was not adequately prepared for the prolonged drought because it relied almost entirely on surface water.

“When you don’t get rain and you’re in a gripping drought, there was no alternative source that we could just turn on to get water from,” he said. “That’s the system that we’re building today.”

Meanwhile, city and state emergency officials are monitoring river levels as floodwaters continue moving downstream. Communities along the Nueces River, including Three Rivers and other rural areas, could experience flooding in the coming days, and officials say they are preparing for possible water rescues and evacuations if necessary.

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