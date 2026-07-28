Major fire engulfs historic Crystal Ballroom overnight in Crystal City

A major structure fire tore down most of the Crystal Ballroom on July 26, 2026, in Crystal City.

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a major structure fire tore down most of the Crystal Ballroom Monday night in Crystal City, a preliminary report from the local fire department said.

First responders of the Crystal City Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of FM 65 after a reported structure fire, the preliminary report said.

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A major structure fire tore down most of the Crystal Ballroom on July 26, 2026, in Crystal City. (Crystal City Volunteer Fire Department)

Details of the fire remain limited, but video taken by the volunteer fire department shows the walls of the Crystal Ballroom flat after a major fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.

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