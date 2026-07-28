Charges dismissed against ex-BCSO deputy accused of allowing inmates into cells for assaults

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two charges filed against a now-former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who allegedly allowed inmates at the county jail to go into other cells to assault other inmates have been dismissed.

In May 2025, Jorge Alejandro Rocha, 31, resigned from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after he was arrested and accused of official oppression and interfering with public duties. The charges were considered Class A and Class B misdemeanors, respectively.

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Both cases against Rocha were officially closed July 7, according to Bexar County court records.

When reached for comment Tuesday, a BCSO spokesperson deferred its response to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

“Following a comprehensive review of the available evidence, prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to proceed, and the case was dismissed,” a Bexar County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told KSAT. “We will not be providing any further comment on this matter.”

Rocha’s arrest

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Rocha’s arrest during a May 16, 2025, news conference.

Salazar said information was developed around the time of the arrest of a different former BCSO deputy, Clemente Lopez, that Rocha “conducted similar activities” to Lopez.

Lopez, who was originally charged with murder in the death of inmate Francisco Bazan last year, is now facing one count of engaging in organized criminal activity and two aggravated assault charges. Lopez’s tentative trial date is set for Aug. 19, court records show.

Although Rocha is not believed to be involved in any homicides, Salazar said his activities at the jail were illegal and cannot be tolerated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers division and BCSO’s Major Crimes Unit gathered some Bexar County jail inmates who made outcries of being assaulted, Salazar said.

The inmates shared with investigators that Rocha allowed inmates into jail cells for assaults or at least turned a “blind eye” when they were allegedly being assaulted, according to Salazar.

The inmates who were assaulted have since recovered from their injuries, Salazar said at the time.

Suspension, letters of reprimand

In addition to the assault allegations at the Bexar County jail, BCSO records show Rocha was suspended and issued multiple letters of reprimand in May 2023.

Rocha was suspended for “poor job performance” as well as “conduct or action that would seriously impair job effectiveness.”

BCSO records cited an incident in October 2023 when Rocha “failed to secure his office door” while undergoing observation checks. Rocha returned to his office and noticed that his rescue tool and case were missing.

After searching for his equipment with the assistance of jail staff, Rocha’s rescue tool was located approximately two hours later, hidden in the ceiling inside the jail, records show.

As a result of losing his equipment, Rocha received a five-day suspension, according to BCSO-issued documents.

The sheriff’s office reprimanded Rocha twice in May 2023 for “poor job performance” and “poor attendance” in violation of the department’s policies, records show.

BCSO records indicate that Rocha was 30 minutes late for his 30-minute observation check.

Over the course of three months, the sheriff’s office wrote that Rocha called in sick an excessive number of times.

Records also cited three instances when he failed to report to the Bexar County jail for work, resulting in undocumented or unauthorized absences.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: