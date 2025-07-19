Records reveal former BCSO deputy’s pattern of misconduct at Bexar County jail before arrest

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A now-former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy, who resigned after he was arrested for enabling inmate assaults at the Bexar County jail, had a history of problems within the department, records obtained by KSAT show.

Jorge Alejandro Rocha, 30, was employed as a detention officer with the sheriff’s office until he was charged with interference with public duties and official oppression earlier this year, according to records.

During a May news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Rocha allowed inmates into other jail cells for assaults or at least turned a “blind eye” while inmates were assaulted.

One of the alleged assaults happened on March 27, according to an arrest warrant, when six men entered an inmate’s cell and physically attacked him. A report indicated that the inmate was in “fear for safety.”

Another inmate told investigators that they were “fearful because Rocha was still a deputy,” telling investigators that “they’re gonna open my door tonight,” the warrant stated.

Salazar previously said that the inmates who were assaulted have since recovered from their injuries. However, the sheriff said Rocha’s activities at the jail were illegal and could not be tolerated.

After Rocha was arrested, Salazar said he went to serve Rocha with termination paperwork. He ultimately chose to resign, according to Salazar.

Suspension, letters of reprimand

In addition to the assault allegations at the Bexar County jail, BCSO records show that Rocha was suspended and issued multiple letters of reprimand in May 2023.

Rocha was suspended for “poor job performance” as well as “conduct or action that would seriously impair job effectiveness.”

BCSO records cited an incident in October 2023 when Rocha “failed to secure his office door” while undergoing observation checks. Rocha returned to his office and noticed that his rescue tool and case were missing.

After searching for his equipment with the assistance of jail staff, Rocha’s rescue tool was located approximately two hours later, hidden in the ceiling inside the jail, records show.

As a result of losing his equipment, Rocha received a five-day suspension, according to BCSO-issued documents.

The sheriff’s office reprimanded Rocha twice in May 2023 for “poor job performance” and “poor attendance” in violation of the department’s policies, records show.

BCSO records indicate that Rocha was 30 minutes late for his 30-minute observation check.

Over the course of three months, the sheriff’s office wrote that Rocha called in sick an excessive number of times.

Records also cited three instances when he failed to report to the Bexar County jail for work, resulting in undocumented or unauthorized absences.

