Local News

WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announces arrest in ‘high profile’ case

Livestream available in the media player below

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, Crime, Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in an unspecified case on Friday night.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details on the arrest in a news conference, according to the sheriff’s office.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. at the BCSO Headquarters.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details on the arrest.

KSAT will livestream the presser in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

