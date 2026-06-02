Random, pop-up downpours will be the norm this week

HUMID, SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY: Highs near 90, rain chance: 20%
DOWNPOURS TONIGHT: Rain chances increase overnight to 30%
MORE POP-UPS THRU WEEKEND: Generally afternoon activity
FORECAST
TODAY
Know it’ll be sticky, not only today, but through the foreseeable future. Deep moisture from the Gulf will aid in random, pop-up downpours this week. Today’s rain chances are fairly low at 20%. Hight humidity will drive heat index values into the upper-90s.
TONIGHT
A weak boundary will help to bring rain chances up slightly overnight (30%). Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.
MORE RAIN CHANCES
The pattern doesn’t change much, which means more afternoon splash n’ dash type activity will be around into the weekend.
If you plan to be a Spurs watch party outdoors on Wednesday, do be prepared to dodge rainfall. Thankfully, any downpour that pops up should be short-lived.
Currently, Friday presents our best odds of seeing a downpours thanks to some upper-level help.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.