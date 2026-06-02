Random, pop-up downpours will be the norm this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HUMID, SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY: Highs near 90, rain chance: 20%

DOWNPOURS TONIGHT: Rain chances increase overnight to 30%

MORE POP-UPS THRU WEEKEND: Generally afternoon activity

FORECAST

TODAY

Know it’ll be sticky, not only today, but through the foreseeable future. Deep moisture from the Gulf will aid in random, pop-up downpours this week. Today’s rain chances are fairly low at 20%. Hight humidity will drive heat index values into the upper-90s.

Forecast heat index for 4pm Tuesday 6/2 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TONIGHT

A weak boundary will help to bring rain chances up slightly overnight (30%). Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.

Future radar for 2am Wednesday 6/3 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE RAIN CHANCES

The pattern doesn’t change much, which means more afternoon splash n’ dash type activity will be around into the weekend.

If you plan to be a Spurs watch party outdoors on Wednesday, do be prepared to dodge rainfall. Thankfully, any downpour that pops up should be short-lived.

Currently, Friday presents our best odds of seeing a downpours thanks to some upper-level help.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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