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San Antonio ISD reschedules 3 high school graduation ceremonies due to Spurs Finals traffic concerns

Jefferson, Lanier and Brackenridge high schools will hold graduation ceremonies earlier Friday

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Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio Independent School District high schools will have adjusted graduation schedules this week because of anticipated traffic related to the NBA Finals.

District officials confirmed to KSAT that graduation ceremonies for Jefferson, Lanier and Brackenridge high schools at Freeman Coliseum have been moved to earlier times on Friday, June 5, due to expected congestion ahead of Game 2 between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

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The schedule changes are intended to help graduates, families and staff avoid traffic issues.

The revised graduation schedule is:

  • Jefferson High School: 8 a.m.
  • Lanier High School: 11:30 a.m.
  • Brackenridge High School: 3 p.m.

SAISD is encouraging families to plan accordingly. Graduates must arrive one hour before their scheduled ceremony time for check-in and preparation, according to SAISD.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Frost Bank Center.

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