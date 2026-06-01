NBA Finals tickets in San Antonio for Spurs-Knicks soar as fans scramble for seats

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle and guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrate in the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

SAN ANTONIO – Fans hoping to watch the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks in person will need to dig deep into their wallets.

With demand surging, ticket prices for the upcoming NBA Finals have climbed into the thousands of dollars, with many available seats selling quickly.

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“Spurs Finals ticket pricing reflects broader league trends across comparable NBA markets,” the team said in a statement to KSAT. “Based on last postseason data, Spurs Finals pricing aligns with similar markets.”

The Frost Bank Center will host the first two games of the NBA Finals, before the teams head to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for Game 3 and Game 4.

At the Frost Bank Center, upper-level seats are currently listed for more than $1,000, while lower-bowl tickets are selling for around $2,000, according to prices shown on Sunday afternoon.

Fans looking for a premium experience can expect to pay significantly more, with courtside seats listed at nearly $50,000.

The Spurs have also placed restrictions on who can purchase tickets directly online. According to the team, buyers must live within 150 miles of the Frost Bank Center to purchase tickets through official sales channels.

“This allows us to continue prioritizing local fans across San Antonio, Austin and surrounding areas and to protect against mass purchases by ticket brokers from outside our market,” the team said. “This method is used by many NBA teams.”

Fans who do not meet that requirement can still purchase verified resale tickets through the Spurs’ official website or through Ticketmaster.

“We’re focused on getting authentic tickets into the hands of our fans and strongly encourage fans to only buy from verified marketplaces,” a Spurs spokesperson told KSAT.

With excitement surrounding the team’s playoff run continuing to build, available tickets are expected to become increasingly scarce as game day approaches.

Previous NBA Finals ticket prices

Ticket prices were much different the last time that the Spurs appeared in the NBA Finals.

Back in 2014, according to Forbes, Game 1 tickets against the Miami Heat averaged around $565, and Game 2 tickets averaged at $865.

In the 1999 NBA Finals, the ticket prices were significantly lower.

According to the New York Times, the lowest prices at the Alamodome could be found for $15, and courtside tickets cost around $500.

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