SAPD arrests 2 suspects on Southwest Military Drive after Spurs clinch Western Conference Finals

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested two suspects along Southwest Military Drive after the Spurs won the Western Conference Championship on Saturday night.

The first incident happened around midnight Sunday. According to a preliminary report, one suspect, an unidentified 42-year-old man, was seen jumping on vehicles.

Recommended Videos

An officer told the man to get down from one vehicle. However, SAPD said the suspect pushed the officer to the ground. The officer stood back up and dispersed the crowd around them, the department said.

The man was later taken into custody, police said.

Woman allegedly strikes officer

Officers responded to a fight approximately an hour after the first incident. The suspect, identified as Francis Cervantes, 29, was told to move her vehicle.

When Cervantes reversed her vehicle, SAPD said she struck a parked vehicle. She eventually pulled over and struck an officer, police said.

The officer had no physical injuries, according to a preliminary report.

Additional officers then told Cervantes to exit the vehicle, but SAPD said she resisted those orders.

Before Cervantes was taken into custody, police said she was involved in a physical altercation with multiple officers.

Francis Cervantes' booking photo. (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

Cervantes was later charged with resisting arrest, Bexar County court records show.

SAPD releases statement

In a statement Monday, San Antonio police urged Spurs fans to celebrate “responsibly and safely” after playoff wins.

The department’s entire statement can be read below:

With the recent SA Spurs win, we understand that people were out celebrating the victory. Although we understand this SA tradition, we encourage people to celebrate responsibly and safely. Here are some safety tips we recommend: For specifics, SAPD would advise to always wear your seatbelt, follow all traffic laws, do not exit your vehicle on an active roadway, do not engage in celebratory gunfire, do not pop fireworks, do not light fires and do not sit on top of moving vehicles. Our top priority is safety for all. Please celebrate responsibly. If you see something, say something. SAPD

Read also: