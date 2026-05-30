Catcaller arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A far West Side man was arrested for threatening multiple people with a machete after a heated catcalling argument on Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff, Javier Salazar, said.

The threats came after Roland Hernandez, 41, catcalled a young girl in the 11900 block of White Birch Street in the afternoon, Salazar said. Someone confronted Hernandez to let him know “that was not appreciated,” and tensions escalated to the point he pulled out a machete and threatened multiple people with it.

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Hernandez was taken into custody after 7 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Salazar.

A standoff between Roland Hernandez, 41, and BCSO lasted nearly six hours. (KSAT)

Deputies were dispatched to the Coolcrest neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. after Hernandez pulled out the machete and then hid inside a house to get away from BCSO, Salazar said. Authorities tried to use tear gas to get him out of the property, but Hernandez stayed inside.

A SWAT team attempted to break into the house before Hernandez eventually surrendered and was arrested — his twenty-fifth time, according to Salazar. A woman was also in the home and likely will face hindering apprehension for “getting in the way of the situation.”

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