Teen hospitalized after falling from vehicle while celebrating Spurs victory near SW Military, SAPD says Injury was reported just north of SW Military Drive, SAPD says FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a vehicle while celebrating the Spurs’ victory Thursday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers were notified Friday morning about the incident, which police say happened late Thursday night.
A family member told officers the teen was celebrating when he fell from a vehicle and suffered a head injury, police said.
The teen was taken to an emergency room and later transported to a local hospital because of the severity of his injuries, according to police. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The injury was reported in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue, near Southwest Military Drive. The investigation is ongoing.
“The San Antonio Police Department extends our sympathy to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this tragic and preventable incident,” the San Antonio Police Department said in a statement.
Police urged people celebrating to follow traffic laws, remain inside vehicles and follow directions from officers.
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Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.
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