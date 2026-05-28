Why did SAPD pull, throw people off a tow truck after Spurs win? We asked the person who filmed the viral video.

SAN ANTONIO – Police officers were caught on camera pulling and pushing people off a tow truck after the Spurs’ Game 4 win Sunday night. The viral video sparked a debate online about whether they used excessive force.

KSAT spoke with Samantha Mayorga, who captured the moment during postgame celebrations on Southwest Military Drive, to find out what happened in the moments just prior to the forced removal.

“At that time, what was going through my head was like, ‘Oh my God, why are they not asking?’” Mayorga said.

Honking and gathering in the streets is a long-standing San Antonio tradition after a Spurs win. Mayorga said she initially believed the tow truck was part of the celebration.

“I thought it was like a family-owned tow truck with their family on there,” Mayorga said.

She later learned, however, that the tow truck operator was reportedly working with the San Antonio Police Department and responding to a call at the time.

“These kids were basically hijacking the tow truck,” she said. “I didn’t know that Texas Towing is working with SAPD, and they were actually on a call.”

The video showed one person being pulled from the truck, falling to the ground, then appearing to say something to officers before being forced down again moments later.

Seconds after that, the same person appears to step toward officers with his hands raised before being shoved toward the sidewalk as officers yell for people to leave the roadway.

“At that point, like, come on,” Mayorga said. “You’ve been thrown twice — get off the road."

Still, questions remain online about what happened before the physical confrontation.

Mayorga said she did not personally hear whether verbal commands or warnings had been given before SAPD pulled people off the truck.

“There’s a lot going on. It’s loud,” she said. “There were plenty of comments on the video saying that the cops had been asking them and had already told them to get off. I didn’t witness them telling them to get off before.”

SAPD said in a statement to KSAT that officers responded because of the danger the situation posed and because of reports that people were attempting to break the rear window of the truck.

“Officers responded to a call for several individuals who had jumped on top of a tow truck flatbed, placing themselves, the driver, and others on the roadway in danger,” SAPD said in the statement. “It was also reported the individuals were attempting to break the rear window of the truck. This incident is under investigation.”

Mayorga said she did not see anyone attempting to damage the vehicle.

Ahead of Game 6 on Thursday, city leaders and law enforcement are again preparing for potential celebrations while urging fans to prioritize safety.

“Certain people that are breaking rules, they’re pretty much just messing it up for the tradition that San Antonio is known for to celebrate the Spurs wins,” Mayorga said.

Mayorga owns Xquizitskillz, a tattoo and barbershop, with her husband. She said they are offering 15% services to law enforcement to thank them for keeping people safe during the celebrations.