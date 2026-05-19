San Antonio business owner leads cleanup effort on SW Military Drive after Spurs playoff wins

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio business owner is turning post-playoff celebration messes into a community movement, and he’s hoping others will join in.

Norman Velez, the owner of Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse on Pleasanton Road, launched a cleanup effort along Southwest Military Drive following Spurs playoff victories.

After watching the celebrations happen on his drive home from work and seeing the trash left behind the next morning, Velez decided to take action.

“I personally will be on Southwest Military Drive tomorrow morning picking up the trash,” Velez said in a Facebook Live video.

What started as a solo social media pledge quickly snowballed into something bigger.

“I didn’t really think it was gonna be a big deal, but the response I’m getting is amazing, and I just got to say thank you to everyone,” Velez said.

Now, even more people have since taken to social media to pledge their support.

“I can’t control what other people do, but I can control what I do,” Velez said.

His vision extends beyond a single block or a single cleanup.

The Brooster’s Roosters Street Team will meet at Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road the morning after every Spurs playoff victory, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT: