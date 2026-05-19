Security guard shoots man who allegedly opened fire in Southeast Side parking lot, SAPD says

Just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive, near Goliad Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with a security guard in a Southeast Side parking lot, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive, near Goliad Road.

Police at the scene told KSAT the man was allegedly shooting a gun in a parking lot. Security guards thought it was an active shooter and approached the man.

The security guards began to chase the man, and at some point, SAPD said the man shot at the security guards.

One of the guards returned fire, police said, striking the man multiple times.

Police said the man fled the scene, but authorities later found him with multiple gunshot wounds behind a Gold’s Gym near Goliad Road and Southeast Military Drive.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to a hospital. Police said he is in “stable condition.”

No other injuries were reported.

SAPD said officers found casings and a magazine at the scene. However, the man’s weapon has not been retrieved, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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