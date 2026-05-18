SAPD: Woman critically injured after being thrown from vehicle, run over on West Side Officers say it’s unclear what led to the incident SAPD responds to a scene on the far West Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle and then run over, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of Timber Ridge Drive, which is located near Military Drive.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers were told a 34-year-old man threw the woman out of the vehicle and then ran her over.
The woman was later taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, the report said.
At this time, it is unclear what led to the incident. Police said no arrests have been made.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Azian Bermea headshot
Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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