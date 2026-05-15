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3 children found dead in burned vehicle on West Side, San Antonio police say

Bodies found in the 500 block of Richland Hills Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Two people were found dead in a burned vehicle on Friday, police said. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said that three children were found dead in a burned vehicle on the West Side early Friday morning.

The bodies were located just after 4:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Richland Hills Drive, which is located near Potranco Road.

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According to SAPD Assistant Chief Jesse Salame, a passerby had noticed the vehicle on fire in the parking lot of a nearby warehouse.

As the passerby approached the vehicle, Salame stated that a woman told the individual that she had already called 911.

San Antonio fire crews later arrived and found three children dead in the burned vehicle, SAPD said.

One of the children is possibly an infant, while the other two are school-aged, Salame said.

Officers contacted a 34-year-old woman at the scene, who was later detained for further questioning, police said.

Salame stated that investigators are trying to figure out what the relationship is between the woman and the children.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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