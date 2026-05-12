Houston seafood chain exits San Antonio after shuttering final two locations The Houston seafood chain has exited the San Antonio market. (Gabe Hernandez via SABJ) SAN ANTONIO – Mambo Seafood, a Texas restaurant chain specializing in Latin-inspired American seafood, has exited the San Antonio market after suddenly shuttering its last two locations at the end of April.
The restaurants were located at 4711 NW Loop 410 near Medical Center and 3242 Goliad Road at Brooks.
The Business Journal called the shuttered restaurants and received confirmation of their closures through an automated voice message.
“Thank you for calling Mambo Seafood. This location is now closed. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests in Houston, and hope to welcome you at one of our locations there in the future,” the message said. Another inquiry was sent to Mambo via email, but no response was received before publication.
Mambo entered the San Antonio market in 2023 with the opening of its Medical Center eatery.
Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website . Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal. More SABJ coverage on KSAT:
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