San Antonio nonprofit aims to help mothers overcome addiction, reunite with their children

San Antonio – For many women battling addiction, motherhood can be both a source of pain and a reason to keep going.

Redeemer House, a San Antonio nonprofit organization founded in 2023, provides a place to live and support services for women working to overcome addiction while trying to reunite with their children.

The organization started with one home and has expanded to four, serving more than 30 women, according to the nonprofit.

Erika Schoenhofer, the program director at Redeemer House, said that she understands how powerful addiction can be.

“I have to decide to continue this path for myself and my children,” Schoenhofer said. “But when that disease kicks in, not even the love of my son telling me, ‘Mommy, don’t go,’ could stop me.”

Schoenhofer said her mother and her child helped push her toward recovery.

“When I first moved into that house, my mom said, ‘Please don’t. I’m scared for you,” she said. “I said, ‘Mommy, please trust me. I need to do this for myself and my child so I can get better.’”

At Redeemer House, women receive shelter and help with work and education opportunities, along with other resources designed to support stability during recovery.

Kristen Carson said that she spent years living on the streets, struggling before she found Redeemer House.

“I had a lot of anger. I had a lot of fear. I had a lot of self-doubt,” Carson said. “I was mad from the past. I didn’t know how to let that go.”

Carson said the environment at Redeemer House has helped her begin rebuilding.

“Now I’m around people that are loving and caring and supportive,” she said.

Carson said her mother helped lead her to the program, and her daughter motivates her to stay focused on recovery.

Whitney Reynolds said her children have remained her motivation through years of instability and anxiety.

“No matter what, my sons, they would, they’d look up to me,” Reynolds said. “It doesn’t matter what situation we’re in, they’re always like, they have so much love for me.”

Reynolds said that she hopes other mothers who are struggling know they can ask for help.

“Just reach out for hope because there is hope out there for you,” Reynolds said.

Redeemer House said women move on once they are stable and ready to live independently.