Bravo announces new reality TV series set in Boerne

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BOERNE, Texas – Reality television is heading to the Hill Country.

Bravo announced a new series set in Boerne with the working title “Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives.”

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According to network officials, the show will follow a close-knit group of friends as they balance family life, rodeo, relationships and their social calendars.

Bravo says viewers can expect plenty of drama, including shifting friendships and forbidden romances.

The network has not yet announced the cast lineup or a premiere date for the series.

Bravo announced the new series on Monday during NBCUniversal’s 2026 Upfronts presentation in New York City.

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