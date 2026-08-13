Second woman arrested, accused of robbing Knicks fans at knifepoint after NBA Finals in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Another woman was arrested in connection with an assault of two New York Knicks fans after Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio, according to an arrest affidavit.

The document states Angel Jacinta Hernandez, 31, was wanted since June 29 on two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. She additionally faces a charge of failure to identify fugitive from justice by refusing or giving false information, a Class-B misdemeanor.

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On June 14, Hernandez and several other people allegedly approached two people wearing Knicks clothing as they walked in the 600 block of Market Street the night after their team beat the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA Finals, according to the affidavit.

Details in the document describe Hernandez, with a knife in hand, demanding the Knicks fans to surrender their clothing.

The affidavit said Hernandez and the group she was with allegedly assaulted the New York fans and robbed them of their merchandise.

Abcdee Rodriguez, 30 (Central Records)

Among the group was Abcdee Rodriguez, 30, who was arrested weeks later on the same felony charges as Hernandez.

The assaulted pair snapped a photo of the vehicle Hernandez was in before she fled from the scene. The San Antonio Police Department said that information helped narrow down potential suspects.

On June 29, the pair selected Hernandez in a lineup of potential suspect photos, the affidavit said.

SAPD took Hernandez into custody Wednesday night and booked her into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after midnight Thursday. Her bond is set at $172,500, jail records show.

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