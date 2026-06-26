Affidavit: Woman accused of robbing two Knicks fans at knifepoint after NBA Championship game

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with the robbery of two New York Knicks fans after the NBA Championship, according to an affidavit.

Abcdee Rodriguez, 30, faces two charges for aggravated robbery, Bexar County court records show.

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The affidavit says Rodriguez and three other suspects approached two victims on June 14, demanding they hand over their Knicks clothing. Rodriguez was armed with a knife.

The victims were assaulted and robbed before the suspects fled in a vehicle, according to the affidavit. Before the group left, the victims took a photo of the vehicle.

Rodriguez was positively identified through a photo lineup.

She was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center with a bond set at $200,000 and has since been released on bond.

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