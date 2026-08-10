Boerne wins Southwest regional title, clinches second Little League World Series berth in 3 years

WACO, Texas – For the second time in three years, the Hill Country will be well-represented at the Little League World Series.

The Boerne baseball Little League team defeated the Gonzales, Louisiana, team from Ascension Parish 4-1 Monday afternoon in Waco.

Boerne’s pitching dominated Ascension Parish. The combination of Kase Yarbrough and Joshua “Merritt” Cude held the opposition to just one run on four hits.

Monday’s game became the Southwest regional title game after the Tulsa National Little League team from Oklahoma, who was set to face the Boerne-Ascension Parish winner on Tuesday, was removed from the tournament due to using an ineligible player.

Important update regarding the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament



Full Statement: https://t.co/VR6P9l6Nk9 pic.twitter.com/FMAGszNSgL — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 10, 2026

“To uphold the integrity of the International Tournament and provide an opportunity for every team, community, and, most importantly, child, to have a fair and equitable experience, Little League International relies on adult volunteers and parents to adhere to our Rules, Regulations, and Operating Policies,” Little League International said in a news release. “Little League International is committed to supporting all children impacted by this decision and will continue to provide support and administrative guidance to the families in Tulsa National Little League.”

In 2024, Boerne Little League advanced to the Little League World Series.

Boerne’s run lasted until a loss to the team from Lake Mary, Florida, in the U.S. Championship Game. One day later, the team from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Latin America’s regional champion, defeated Boerne in the third-place game.

The 2026 Little League World Series begins Aug. 19 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

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