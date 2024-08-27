Boys of Boerne return to school after an exciting run in the Little League World Series

BOERNE, Texas – Members of the Boerne Little League baseball team got back to reality Tuesday as they attended class for the first time in the new school year.

Both middle schools in the Boerne Independent School District held their own separate parades within their hallways to celebrate the boys returning to class.

“Classmates, staff, cheerleaders and the drumlines lined the hallways to give them a championship welcome,” said Bryan Benway, director of communications for BISD.

The team returned home Monday to a hero’s welcome from Williamsport, Pa., where they participated in the Little League World Series. The team placed fourth overall.

Classes for BISD started on Aug. 12, however, the team did not accrue an absences and Tuesday was their first official day of school.