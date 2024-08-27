‘The greatest three weeks of my life’: Boerne welcomes home historic Little League World Series team

BOERNE. Texas – After finishing 2nd in the U.S. and 4th in the world at the Little League World Series, the Boerne Little League baseball team was welcomed back home with a celebration and parade.

“I teared up, to be honest with you, to see all the hard work these boys have gone through from 5-6 years old to have that one opportunity when you are twelve to do it, and capitalize on it, and get to do what very few kids get to do,” Team Manager Justin Newson said.

According to Boerne City officials, 2-3,000 people packed the city’s streets and plaza to celebrate the team’s historic run.

Not even heavy rain moments before the parade start time could stop the outpouring of support for the little league team.

“It was cool. I didn’t realize that there were that many people that were watching us,” said Cade Guffey, one of the Boerne players.

“I think our goal was to put Boerne on the map, and I think we did just that,” said Julian Hurst, one of the Boerne players.

As the team settles back in Boerne, their time in Pennsylvania will never be forgotten.

“The greatest three weeks of my life, and I probably wouldn’t have asked for anything more,” Hurst said.

And their celebrity status has already been cemented.

“You are officially a rockstar. I saw you signing autographs left and right; you said at least ten autographs today; what about during the entire World Series?” asked KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas.

“Probably close to 100, maybe more,” said Guffey. Hurst added, “Just nonstop, ‘Can I get your autograph.’”

“We’re going to have to put you on a pitch count for autographs,” Barajas said.

The boys of summer came home heroes, but with great power comes great responsibility, like taking care of grades.

“Looking forward to seeing you guys at school tomorrow… and I can’t promise you if y’all are going to have homework or not,” said Kristin Craft, the BISD Superintendent

“This is probably my last day of summer,” Hurst said. “I think I’m going back to school tomorrow. I don’t want homework.”

You can watch the full parade in the video player below: