WATCH at 10 a.m.: NCAA Men’s Final Four Dribble presented by Buick

The Alamodome is hosting the Final Four this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of children will showcase their dribbling skills on a one-mile course during the NCAA Men’s Final Four Dribble presented by Buick on Sunday.

The event will held at 10 a.m. at Travis Park, where many will cross the finish line at the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest.

KSAT will stream the event in the video player above and on KSAT.com. Delays are possible; if there is not a stream, come back at a later time.

Dribble participants will use a unique NCAA Men’s Final Four Dribble Wilson basketball at the event.

Final Four festivities will continue throughout Sunday, including the March Madness Music Festival.

The stage is also set for the two final basketball teams to compete for the championship title.

Florida will face off Houston at 7:50 p.m. Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.

