Day 2 of sights and sounds during Final Four weekend in San Antonio

Day 2 of Final Four Weekend in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – On the second day of the 2025 Men’s Final Four weekend, the excitement continued as the two winning teams advanced to compete for the championship title.

Florida will play against Houston on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome. This marks the fifth time the venue will hold the Men’s Final Four.

NCAA officials reported that 68,252 fans filled the Alamodome for the national semifinals on Saturday.

Final Four River Rally

Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate

Thousands stopped by the Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate presented by Nissan.

The tailgate took over Civic Park with a watch party for both games on Saturday. To San Antonio natives and newbies alike, it was a time to celebrate.

“We rarely have big things like this happen so it’s great to see,” San Antonio resident Larissa said.

From bull riding to basketball shoot offs, there was no shortage of fun Saturday at the tailgate, until the final scores came in.

“It’s hard, but if the game was being played in the Himalayans, I would still go,” Auburn fan Thomas said. “Even if the Auburn Tigers were playing on Mars I would go.”

The Tailgate will reopen on Sunday at noon. It will close at 5 p.m. On Monday, the tailgate’s hours are 3-11 p.m.

March Madness Music Festival

Jelly Roll at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)

Jelly Roll performs at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)

Jelly roll performs at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)

