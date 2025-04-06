Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
55º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Day 2 of sights and sounds during Final Four weekend in San Antonio

The Florida Gators and the Houston Cougars are moving on to the championship game on Monday, April 7

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Avery Everett, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Final Four, San Antonio, Downtown, Things To Do
Day 2 of Final Four Weekend in San Antonio, Texas (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – On the second day of the 2025 Men’s Final Four weekend, the excitement continued as the two winning teams advanced to compete for the championship title.

Florida will play against Houston on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome. This marks the fifth time the venue will hold the Men’s Final Four.

Recommended Videos

NCAA officials reported that 68,252 fans filled the Alamodome for the national semifinals on Saturday.

Are you in the crowds celebrating any Final Four festivities? Share your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

March Madness Music Festival
avatsanch

March Madness Music Festival

0
San Antonio

Take a look at KSAT’s latest coverage of Final Four:

Final Four River Rally

Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate

Thousands stopped by the Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate presented by Nissan.

The tailgate took over Civic Park with a watch party for both games on Saturday. To San Antonio natives and newbies alike, it was a time to celebrate.

Fans visit the Tip-Off Tailgate (KSAT 2025)
Fans visit the Tip-Off Tailgate (KSAT 2025)
Fans visit the Tip-Off Tailgate (KSAT 2025)
Fans visit the Tip-Off Tailgate (KSAT 2025)
Fans visit the Tip-Off Tailgate (KSAT 2025)

“We rarely have big things like this happen so it’s great to see,” San Antonio resident Larissa said.

From bull riding to basketball shoot offs, there was no shortage of fun Saturday at the tailgate, until the final scores came in.

“It’s hard, but if the game was being played in the Himalayans, I would still go,” Auburn fan Thomas said. “Even if the Auburn Tigers were playing on Mars I would go.”

The Tailgate will reopen on Sunday at noon. It will close at 5 p.m. On Monday, the tailgate’s hours are 3-11 p.m.

March Madness Music Festival

Crowds at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Jelly Roll at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Crowds at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Fans at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Jelly Roll performs at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)
Jelly roll performs at the March Madness Music Festival (KSAT 2025)

More Final Four coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Andrew Wilson headshot

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS