The low humidity and cool temperatures feel great! But, it won’t last.. 😥

BEAUTIFUL TODAY: Cool morning/warm afternoon, lots of sun
MORE HUMIDITY: Dewpoints increase by the end of work week
NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Storms possible Monday into Tuesday
FORECAST
TODAY
For mid-May, it doesn’t get much better than this. We’ll start out in the 50s and 60s and end up in the upper-80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny.
MORE HUMIDITY
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. By Friday, humidity will start to surge back, making for a sticky weekend. This will also start our typical pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.
RAIN CHANCES
At this point, the weekend looks dry, as a stout cap on the atmosphere will keep storms from developing. A pattern change early next week should change that. Look for storms to flare up Sunday night through Tuesday in our area. We don’t have enough data yet to say when or where, but with it being spring, these storms could be strong. More updates to come!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.