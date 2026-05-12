The low humidity and cool temperatures feel great! But, it won’t last.. 😥

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BEAUTIFUL TODAY: Cool morning/warm afternoon, lots of sun

MORE HUMIDITY: Dewpoints increase by the end of work week

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Storms possible Monday into Tuesday

FORECAST

TODAY

For mid-May, it doesn’t get much better than this. We’ll start out in the 50s and 60s and end up in the upper-80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny.

Cool this morning, warm this afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE HUMIDITY

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. By Friday, humidity will start to surge back, making for a sticky weekend. This will also start our typical pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Humidity increases by end of work week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES

At this point, the weekend looks dry, as a stout cap on the atmosphere will keep storms from developing. A pattern change early next week should change that. Look for storms to flare up Sunday night through Tuesday in our area. We don’t have enough data yet to say when or where, but with it being spring, these storms could be strong. More updates to come!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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