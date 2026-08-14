Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Portion of I-35 access road closed on Southwest Side as hazmat crews respond to 18-wheeler
Woman, 19, charged with manslaughter in connection with Stone Oak crash, affidavit says
Who’s teaching your child? More than 3,800 area teachers lacked state certification
Ex-prosecutor says trafficking allegations like Neil Calfas’ can involve fraud, not just force
Man steals woman’s SUV while she was making an Amazon delivery on West Side, SAPD says
Hottest weather of the year is expected soon
‘They crossed the line with my sons’: Michelle Barrientes Vela slams SAPD response at her property
Ex-SAPD officer acquitted in shooting death of San Antonio woman joins Kendall County Sheriff’s Office
Tax increase part of San Antonio’s $4.4B draft budget
Beloved Alamo Heights ISD custodian uses art to comfort and inspire young students

Local News

Portion of I-35 access road closed on Southwest Side as hazmat crews respond to 18-wheeler

Northbound I-35 access road near New Laredo Highway is closed as of 7:50 a.m. Friday

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Hazmat crews investigate a parked 18-wheeler emitting a strong odor along the northbound I-35 access road near New Laredo Highway on the Southwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Hazmat crews responded overnight to an 18-wheeler parked along the Interstate 35 access road on the Southwest Side.

The northbound I-35 access road near New Laredo Highway is closed as of 7:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Recommended Videos

Witnesses reported a strong odor coming from the truck’s trailer.

A private hazmat company, Lone Star Hazmat, was seen responding to the truck.

Witnesses said the truck appeared to be a refrigerated trailer and may have been carrying beef.

It was not immediately clear what caused the odor or how long the truck had been parked along the roadway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.