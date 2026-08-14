Portion of I-35 access road closed on Southwest Side as hazmat crews respond to 18-wheeler

Hazmat crews investigate a parked 18-wheeler emitting a strong odor along the northbound I-35 access road near New Laredo Highway on the Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Hazmat crews responded overnight to an 18-wheeler parked along the Interstate 35 access road on the Southwest Side.

The northbound I-35 access road near New Laredo Highway is closed as of 7:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Recommended Videos

Witnesses reported a strong odor coming from the truck’s trailer.

A private hazmat company, Lone Star Hazmat, was seen responding to the truck.

Witnesses said the truck appeared to be a refrigerated trailer and may have been carrying beef.

It was not immediately clear what caused the odor or how long the truck had been parked along the roadway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: