Portion of I-35 access road closed on Southwest Side as hazmat crews respond to 18-wheeler
Northbound I-35 access road near New Laredo Highway is closed as of 7:50 a.m. Friday
SAN ANTONIO – Hazmat crews responded overnight to an 18-wheeler parked along the Interstate 35 access road on the Southwest Side.
The northbound I-35 access road near New Laredo Highway is closed as of 7:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Witnesses reported a strong odor coming from the truck’s trailer.
A private hazmat company, Lone Star Hazmat, was seen responding to the truck.
Witnesses said the truck appeared to be a refrigerated trailer and may have been carrying beef.
It was not immediately clear what caused the odor or how long the truck had been parked along the roadway.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
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About the Author
Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.