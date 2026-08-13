Passing stopped school buses could cost drivers up to $1,250 and their license, NISD police say

SAN ANTONIO – As the new school year gets underway, San Antonio-area districts are urging drivers to stop when buses flash red lights and extend their stop arm.

“When you see those red lights flashing, it means stop,” said Tesilia Soliz, the Northside Independent School District’s director of transportation.

Northside ISD Chief of Police Richard Palomo said the district plans to increase traffic enforcement as campuses reopen.

“We will be enforcing traffic laws. We do have units that run radars,” Palomo said.

District officials say drivers must stop before approaching a bus that is loading or unloading students when the stop signs are extended.

Palomo also reminded drivers that pedestrians and students in crosswalks have the right of way.

Drivers should also keep their distance behind buses. Soliz encouraged drivers to stay at least 10 feet back so bus drivers can see vehicles in their mirrors.

On divided highways, the rules change. Palomo said drivers traveling on the opposite side of a road with a median do not have to stop for a bus. However, if the road is not divided, traffic in both directions must stop until the bus moves.

Texas’ standard active school zone speed limit is 20 mph. Palomo said drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus with flashing red lights can face fines of up to $1,250. Repeat violations can carry harsher penalties.

“If you have multiple offenses for disregarding the stop bus sign, you’re gonna possibly lose your license,” Palomo said.

Northside ISD buses are also equipped with cameras that can help document violations. Soliz said the district has eight cameras on buses — four inside and four outside — along with audio and video recording.

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