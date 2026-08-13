A late-season run of triple-digit heat ahead

A stretch of triple-digit heat likely next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIRD TRIPLE DIGIT DAY?: Thursday could mark our 3rd day of the year at 100°

LOW BRINGS A SHOWER OR TWO: Very small rain chance Friday

A STRING OF TRIPLE DIGITS: Next week could be our hottest stretch of the year

STILL WATCHING THE TROPICS: Cristobal, potentially Dolly & Edouard, too

FORECAST

ANOTHER DAY AT THE CENTURY MARK

We hit 101° on Wednesday and we’ll be right back near 100° today. Should we hit the century mark, it’d be our third day this year.

A SHOT AT A SHOWER FRIDAY

A non-tropical swirl over the Gulf will move inland this afternoon and work its way up the Rio Grande on Friday. While this disturbance could stir up a shower, rain chances sit at only 10%. Added clouds on Friday will bring temperatures down slightly.

An area of low pressure will bring a small window for a shower on Friday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

A STRETCH OF TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT

Everyday next week could feature a high at 100° or above. Unfortunately, the heat high has found its footing and will park itself over the middle of the country, leaving us dry and HOT.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TROPICS

Cristobal formed yesterday in the northern Atlantic. It will not affect any land and will quickly dissipate today. Dolly may form in the southern Atlantic, however, it will also likely will fall apart once arriving to the Caribbean. Another wave behind that could later become Edouard.

The Atlantic remains active, with two waves that may develop in the coming days. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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