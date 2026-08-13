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Local News

Man stabbed multiple times during fight on North Side, police say

The suspects allegedly fled with the man’s bicycle after the stabbing

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night during a fight on the North Side.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of Baywood Drive, which is located near Lockhill Selma Road.

SAPD said the man was riding a bicycle on Silver Oaks. At some point, a male and a female approached him.

A fight then broke out, and the male suspect pulled out a knife. Officers said the victim was stabbed several times.

The suspects allegedly fled with the man’s bicycle after the stabbing, according to police.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment, SAPD said.

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