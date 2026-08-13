Man stabbed multiple times during fight on North Side, police say The suspects allegedly fled with the man’s bicycle after the stabbing SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night during a fight on the North Side.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of Baywood Drive, which is located near Lockhill Selma Road.
SAPD said the man was riding a bicycle on Silver Oaks. At some point, a male and a female approached him.
A fight then broke out, and the male suspect pulled out a knife. Officers said the victim was stabbed several times.
The suspects allegedly fled with the man’s bicycle after the stabbing, according to police.
The victim was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment, SAPD said.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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