BCSO to update deadly northeast Bexar County shooting investigation

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to have an update Wednesday on an ongoing deadly shooting investigation.

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Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Crestway Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 31-year-old man, later identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as Andrew Locke, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds inside a black Mitsubishi Lancer.

Locke was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Three suspects — Kyle Erin Torres-Carcovich, 45; Martin Sanchez Jr., 58; and Robert Barnett, 38 — were arrested Monday in connection with the shooting.

According to court records, Torres-Carcovich, Barnett and Sanchez were all charged with failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death results, which is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

Sanchez has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony, jail records show.

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