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Local News

BCSO to update deadly northeast Bexar County shooting investigation

KSAT will livestream the Wednesday morning news conference in this article

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to have an update Wednesday on an ongoing deadly shooting investigation.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the news conference at approximately 10:30 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Crestway Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 31-year-old man, later identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as Andrew Locke, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds inside a black Mitsubishi Lancer.

Locke was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Three suspects — Kyle Erin Torres-Carcovich, 45; Martin Sanchez Jr., 58; and Robert Barnett, 38 — were arrested Monday in connection with the shooting.

According to court records, Torres-Carcovich, Barnett and Sanchez were all charged with failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death results, which is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

Sanchez has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony, jail records show.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

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