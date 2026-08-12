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Local News

WATCH: KSAT’s live back-to-school coverage from Medina Valley, San Antonio ISDs

Creekview High School, Nathanial Hawthorne Academy featured on GMSA

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A dozen San Antonio-area school districts are set to welcome students back Wednesday for the new year.

Those districts include Fort Sam Houston ISD, Harlandale ISD, Ingram ISD, Judson ISD, Lackland ISD, Medina Valley ISD, Natalia ISD, Pleasanton ISD, San Antonio ISD, School of Science and Technology, Somerset Academies, and Southside ISD.

To mark the start of the new school year, KSAT has crews at both Creekview High School, the new high school at Medina Valley ISD, and Nathanial Hawthorne Academy in SAISD.

WATCH KSAT’s live coverage from GMSA in the media players below:

More Back to School coverage on KSAT:

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