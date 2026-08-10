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Local News

Driving to school for the first time? What teens and parents need to know to stay safe

Here are some safety tips for teen drivers as they head back to school

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Richard Baltazar, Video Editor

Tommy Namphong, Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Back-to-school traffic is returning to San Antonio-area roads, and that can be a stressful shift for teens who are driving themselves to class for the first time.

Steele High School students Danielle Winkles and Aliyah McQuaker said school zones, buses and crowded pickup lines can make mornings feel hectic, especially early in the year when routines are still new.

“It’s gonna be a little stressful, especially with school zones, everyone getting dropped off,” Winkles said. McQuaker agreed, calling traffic around campus “really hectic” and saying it can take a long time just to get out of the parking lot.

Winkles earned her driver’s license this summer, while McQuaker is entering her second year of driving. Winkles said driving herself brings freedom, but also pressure. McQuaker said her first drive to school was intimidating.

“First day I got my license, my mom made me drive to school. I was not prepared. I was so scared,” McQuaker said.

At A-Plus Driving Academy on the Northeast Side, instructor Erica Johnson said families can reduce anxiety and improve safety by preparing before the first day of school. She recommends parents drive the route with teen drivers ahead of time so they can learn the signs, identify school-zone areas and see where traffic typically slows.

Johnson also urged teens to stay focused, especially in school zones.

“Stay off your phones, make sure you’re paying attention,” she said, adding drivers should be prepared to slow down and stop as needed.

Texas law also restricts teen drivers. For drivers ages 16 and 17 with a provisional license, cellphone use is banned while driving, including hands-free use, except in an emergency. Drivers are generally prohibited from driving between midnight and 5 a.m. unless it is for work, a school activity or an emergency. They also cannot carry more than one passenger under 21 who is not a family member.

McQuaker said new drivers should be prepared for unpredictable behavior from other motorists.

“People are very inconsiderate when they’re driving,” she said. “They like to cut you off.”

Police also encourage drivers to review school-zone speed limits and watch for children walking or riding bikes, particularly during the first two weeks of school.

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