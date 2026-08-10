1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting in northeast Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was killed, and a woman was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Crestway Road and Waterside Drive.

Upon arrival, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it. Two of the four people in the car were shot, the sheriff said.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, Salazar said. The man’s mother, who’s believed to be in her 50s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment after she was shot several times, according to the sheriff.

Salazar said the driver of the vehicle, a woman, fled from the scene on foot and has not been located.

“We don’t believe she (the driver) was actually the shooter,” Salazar said. “But she did flee the scene for whatever reason.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is currently deploying drones in a nearby wooded area to potentially locate her and determine whether she was injured.

Investigators are questioning a third woman in the vehicle who was not struck by gunfire.

The sheriff said deputies are searching for a newer model white Volvo SUV in connection with the shooting. Salazar believes the vehicle fled eastbound on Crestway Road toward Kitty Hawk Road.

A newer model white Volvo SUV believed to be connected with the deadly northeast Bexar County shooting. (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

The sheriff noted that approximately 10 rounds had come from the SUV.

Salazar said the sheriff’s office does not have a motive yet. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

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