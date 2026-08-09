GCSO: Man charged with murder in connection with San Marcos shooting

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in San Marcos, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Sunday.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 5000 block of Crossover Road.

Recommended Videos

While deputies were en route, the sheriff’s office said multiple additional calls reported that several shots had been fired and a man was seen lying in the front driveway of a home.

San Marcos police officers arrived first and located Sergio Raynaldo Mata, 32, who had been shot multiple times, the release states. Mata was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release states Guadalupe County deputies identified Miguel Angel Marquez, 21, as the person who fired at Mata.

Marquez was taken into custody by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder and deadly conduct, the release states.

During the investigation, deputies learned several rounds struck a vehicle and a home across the street, the release states.

A man who had been sleeping in the bedroom where the rounds entered was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: