Korey Stringer Institute pushes for student-athlete safety

SAN ANTONIO – With fall sports practices and marching band rehearsals underway, heat safety experts are reminding students and families that preparing for the Texas heat is just as important as preparing for the season ahead.

The warning comes as San Antonio prepares for outdoor practices during some of the hottest time of the year. As temperatures rise, organizations dedicated to athlete safety are emphasizing the importance of heat illness prevention.

The story behind it

On Aug. 1, 2001, Minnesota Vikings lineman Korey Stringer died from exertional heat stroke during training camp.

Since then, the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) was born. The institute is a nationally recognized leadership foundation in heat safety education and research.

KSI also works alongside the University of Connecticut, which has spent decades promoting policies and procedures aimed at preventing heat-related emergencies.

“We want kids to play sports. We want band members to be able to practice,” said Christy Eason, president of sport safety and education at KSI. “We just want them to do that safely.”

According to Eason, policy changes have made a measurable difference at the professional level.

“Since Korey’s death, there has not been another athlete in the NFL who has died of an exertional heat stroke,” Eason said. “That’s because they changed their policies.”

Challenges they’re facing

Experts said one of the biggest challenges is ensuring high schools consistently implement the same safety standards that have become commonplace at higher levels of competition.

“I think some of the challenges that we’re seeing at the high school level are that they’re not always making those same modifications,” Eason said.

Those modifications include gradual heat acclimatization, environmental monitoring and access to cold-water immersion tubs. Health and sports medicine experts said these measures can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses before it becomes a life-threatening emergency.

One of the most important safety measures is allowing athletes and band members time to adjust to hot conditions before increasing the intensity of practices.

When asked whether students should spend time becoming accustomed to the heat before practices ramp up, Eason said the answer is yes.

“For heat acclimatization, we recommend seven to 10 days of heat exposure, and it is important that it is consecutive,” she said.

The first week is especially critical because athletes and band members are often asking more of their bodies while they are still adapting to high temperatures and humidity, according to experts.

As practices continue in the weeks ahead, heat safety advocates encourage students, coaches and parents to follow established guidelines, stay hydrated and pay close attention to any warning signs of heat illness.

Above all, experts say individuals should listen to their bodies. If someone begins feeling unwell, dizzy, overly fatigued or experiences symptoms of heat-related illness, they should stop activity immediately and seek assistance.

Heat safety tips

Allow seven to 10 consecutive days for heat acclimatization

Stay hydrated before, during and after outdoor activities

Take scheduled breaks in shaded or cooled areas

Monitor weather conditions and heat index values

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Speak up and seek help if you do not feel well during practice or performance

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