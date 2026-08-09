Man found with gunshot wound to head inside West Side home, police say
Police say weapon was not found at the crime scene
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Saturday evening inside a West Side home, according to San Antonio police.
Police found the man inside a locked bedroom while responding to the shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of NW 26th Street. They said no weapon was recovered at the scene.
The man was transported to a local hospital, police said, and it is unclear who might have been involved or if it was self-inflicted.
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