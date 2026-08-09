AMBER Alert discontinued for 8-year-old girl last seen on Northwest Side Leanna Contreras was found, DPS says Leanna Contreras, 8. (DPS) SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: An AMBER Alert issued for a missing 8-year-old girl last seen on the Northwest Side was discontinued.
Leanna Contreras was found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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