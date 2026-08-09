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AMBER Alert discontinued for 8-year-old girl last seen on Northwest Side

Leanna Contreras was found, DPS says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Leanna Contreras, 8. (DPS)

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE: An AMBER Alert issued for a missing 8-year-old girl last seen on the Northwest Side was discontinued.

Leanna Contreras was found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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