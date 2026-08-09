Interstate 10 eastbound lanes reopen after crash seriously injures driver, officials say Crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Vance Jackson SAN ANTONIO – All lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound reopened after a crash left a driver with serious injuries Sunday morning, according to officials.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Vance Jackson.
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 had reopened, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s website.
The San Antonio Police Department told KSAT that a silver Infiniti was stalled in the eastbound lanes when a pickup truck rear-ended it.
SAPD said it was dark at the time of the crash and the driver of the pickup truck did not see the stalled vehicle ahead in time to stop.
The driver of the Infiniti sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Madalynn Lambert headshot
Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.
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