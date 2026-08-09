Interstate 10 eastbound lanes reopen after crash seriously injures driver, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – All lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound reopened after a crash left a driver with serious injuries Sunday morning, according to officials.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Vance Jackson.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 had reopened, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s website.

The San Antonio Police Department told KSAT that a silver Infiniti was stalled in the eastbound lanes when a pickup truck rear-ended it.

SAPD said it was dark at the time of the crash and the driver of the pickup truck did not see the stalled vehicle ahead in time to stop.

The driver of the Infiniti sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

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