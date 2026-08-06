Former Bexar County Precinct 2 deputy constable accused of triple homicide in Mexico, fleeing to US with son

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Precinct 2 deputy constable is accused of killing three people in Mexico and attempting to flee to the United States with his son, his current police chief confirmed to KSAT Investigates.

Mexican newspaper La Razon reports that Chad Eberle, 35, was arrested on Tuesday on the International Bridge II at Piedras Negras, which is across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas.

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According to the State Attorney General’s Office of Coahuila de Zaragoza, Eberle is facing charges in Mexico for femicide and homicide. Femicide, defined by the United Nations as an intentional killing with a gender-related motivation, is a criminal offense in several Latin American countries, but not in the United States.

La Razon reports the triple homicide occurred this week in Saltillo, Mexico, and was the result of an argument over Eberle not having permission to take his 3-year-old son.

The paper said two women and a man were killed, adding that the 3-year-old’s mother was seriously hurt.

The State Attorney General’s Office of Coahuila de Zaragoza said Eberle’s son is in the custody of Coahuila’s child welfare agency.

Eberle currently works at the Santa Anna Police Department, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

In a phone call with KSAT Investigates, Santa Anna Police Chief Ryan Tucker said the news of the arrest “was a shock.” He said Eberle, who currently serves as a reserve officer, is on unpaid administrative leave as Santa Anna police investigate.

Tucker said he already reported Eberle’s arrest to TCOLE, and said he is communicating with the consulate in Mexico.

Records show Eberle worked at several other law enforcement agencies, including a stint as a deputy constable for Bexar County Constable Precinct 2 from 2019 to 2020, the Northside ISD Police Department, and Somerset Police Department.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.