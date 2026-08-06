Behind the scenes at the Dallas Cowboys training camp OXNARD, California – KSAT Sports covered the Dallas Cowboys training camp for a week in Oxnard, California.
Mary Rominger, Larry Ramirez and Adam Higgins recap the week during a behind the scenes segment of KSAT Sports Now.
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About the Authors Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
Larry Ramirez headshot
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.
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