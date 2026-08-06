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Behind the scenes at the Dallas Cowboys training camp

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

OXNARD, California – KSAT Sports covered the Dallas Cowboys training camp for a week in Oxnard, California.

Mary Rominger, Larry Ramirez and Adam Higgins recap the week during a behind the scenes segment of KSAT Sports Now.

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