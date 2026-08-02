Cowboys training camp week 1 top takes: Revamped defense impresses, Jerry Jones optimistic

The Cowboys will kick off their second week of training camp Monday, Aug. 3, wearing pads for the first time since reporting. Players will tell you that’s when training camp really starts.

OXNARD, Calif. – Sunday is an off day for the Dallas Cowboys, with no media availability.

The Cowboys will kick off their second week of training camp Monday, Aug. 3, wearing pads for the first time since reporting. Players will tell you that’s when training camp really starts.

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On Saturday, the team practiced in shells (helmets and shoulder pads instead of full pads) in front of a large opening ceremony crowd.

Now that the first week has concluded, KSAT 12 Sports anchor Larry Ramirez will share his top takes from the week.

Larry’s takes

The opening ceremony was fantastic. The energy was high, and the stands were nearly full, perhaps an indication that Cowboys fans believe this team can make a serious playoff run.

Last season, the stands were about half empty for the opening ceremony.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker is just what this defense needed. His energy and communication skills are top-notch, and both sides of the ball can feel it, not just the defense.

“Several offensive players have told the media that during their interviews,” Larry noted.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is the real deal and loved by his teammates on both sides of the ball.

The New York Jets traded Williams to the Cowboys midseason last year, and Dallas is beyond excited to have him. He is 6-foot-3, 312 pounds and fits perfectly in Parker’s 3-4 scheme. Williams has expressed his desire to improve a unit that struggled mightily last season, and he has not disappointed in his first training camp with Dallas.

Running back Javonte Williams has been sharp, decisive and reliable with the ball. He is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL, running for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season with the Cowboys, both career highs. He’s proving he’s the Cowboys’ lead back.

In an annual sit-down with team owner Jerry Jones, Jones was asked about this squad and what he likes about it.

“Fresh,” Jones said, repeating it three straight times before explaining why. He credited the new players added through the draft and free agency, as well as new defensive coordinator Parker, for making this team fresh. Jones believes the Cowboys will end their two-year playoff drought.

Just what Cowboys fans want to hear.

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