16-year-old La Vernia HS student killed in rollover crash, police say

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 87, near East Chihuahua Street. Responders arrived to find a vehicle rolled over on its side and on fire.

LA VERNIA, Texas – A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash early Sunday morning after her vehicle struck a welcome sign and rolled over in La Vernia, according to the La Vernia Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 87, near Chihuahua Street. Responders arrived to find a 2015 Lexus RX3 rolled over on its side and on fire.

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The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 87, near East Chihuahua Street. Responders arrived to find a vehicle rolled over on its side and on fire. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The teenager, who has not been identified, was the only occupant in the vehicle and was found dead inside, police said.

Police said the girl was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 87 when, at some point, she left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered a grassy area, and struck a brick-and-mortar “City of La Vernia” sign before rolling over.

La Vernia police confirmed to KSAT the girl was a student at La Vernia High School.

In a statement, a La Vernia Independent School District spokesperson said the district’s thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy.

The district said counseling resources will be available for students and staff.

The full statement can be read below:

“As we prepare to welcome students back for the first day of school tomorrow, our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“La Vernia ISD has taken steps to ensure support is available for those who may need it. Our campus teams are prepared to provide counseling resources for students and staff, with additional support available through neighboring school districts if needed.

“Our focus remains on supporting our students, staff, and families while providing a safe, caring, and welcoming environment as we begin the new school year.

“Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we will not be providing additional details at this time. We appreciate your understanding.”

Additional information was not immediately available. The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation.

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