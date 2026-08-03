Woman killed in T-bone crash in Stone Oak, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 60s was killed in a T-bone crash Monday morning on the far North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 11 a.m. in the 22800 block of Hardy Oak Boulevard, which is located near Sable Canyon.

The woman attempted to exit a neighborhood and travel southbound on Hardy Oak Boulevard. However, SAPD said a teenage driver traveling northbound crashed into her.

After the collision, officers said the woman was trapped in her vehicle. Authorities were able to pull her out of the vehicle to perform life-saving measures. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.

The teenager is expected to be OK. Police said she was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officers estimated that Hardy Oak Boulevard could be closed for the next two hours.

Read also: