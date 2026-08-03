San Antonio forecast to see its second triple-digit day of year

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

100° TODAY?: If we do, it’ll only be the second time this year

HAZY SKY: Smoke has traveled all the way from Washington

RIVER FLOWS REMAIN HIGH: Area rivers still moving fast

FORECAST

TRIPLE DIGITS

99 or 100? Does it matter? Only when it comes to stat keeping. Should we hit the triple-digit mark today, it would only be the second time this year. Year-to-date, we are faring much better than in previous years.

Could Monday be San Antonio's second triple digit day of the year? (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SMOKE FROM WHERE?!

Skies will be mostly sunny, but a bit hazy. That’s because wildfire smoke, which has traveled ALL the way from Oregon and Washington, will be suspended over Texas. It’s generally a light concentration and suspended far up in the atmosphere. Air quality should not be a problem.

Light smoke is feeding into Texas from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FAST-MOVING RIVERS

Rainfall Saturday once again prompted issues along the Frio and Nueces. While the rainfall totals weren’t huge, they added to already fast flowing rivers. Here’s a look at the flows of area rivers. These are some of the highest numbers we’ve seen in a long time.

Rivers continue to flow swiftly in the wake of heavy rain over the last month (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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