San Antonio forecast to see its second triple-digit day of year

100° TODAY?: If we do, it’ll only be the second time this year
HAZY SKY: Smoke has traveled all the way from Washington
RIVER FLOWS REMAIN HIGH: Area rivers still moving fast
FORECAST
TRIPLE DIGITS
99 or 100? Does it matter? Only when it comes to stat keeping. Should we hit the triple-digit mark today, it would only be the second time this year. Year-to-date, we are faring much better than in previous years.
SMOKE FROM WHERE?!
Skies will be mostly sunny, but a bit hazy. That’s because wildfire smoke, which has traveled ALL the way from Oregon and Washington, will be suspended over Texas. It’s generally a light concentration and suspended far up in the atmosphere. Air quality should not be a problem.
FAST-MOVING RIVERS
Rainfall Saturday once again prompted issues along the Frio and Nueces. While the rainfall totals weren’t huge, they added to already fast flowing rivers. Here’s a look at the flows of area rivers. These are some of the highest numbers we’ve seen in a long time.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.