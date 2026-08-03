SAPD: 2-year-old girl missing from San Antonio’s Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities asked for the public’s help locating a missing 2-year-old girl, the San Antonio Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

Aryana Trevino Martinez was reported missing from the 4700 block of Allegheny on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

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SAPD searching for missing 2-year-old from the North Side on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (KSAT 12)

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and leopard pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as more information becomes available.