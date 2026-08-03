SAPD: 2-year-old girl missing from San Antonio’s Northwest Side Aryana Trevino Martinez (KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – Authorities asked for the public’s help locating a missing 2-year-old girl, the San Antonio Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday night.
Aryana Trevino Martinez was reported missing from the 4700 block of Allegheny on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
SAPD searching for missing 2-year-old from the North Side on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (KSAT 12)
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and leopard pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. Details will be updated as more information becomes available.
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About the Authors Emilio Sanchez headshot
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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