Man charged with capital murder in Southwest Side warehouse shooting, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with capital murder following a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Southwest Side, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Augustin Meyer, 53, was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 59-year-old Juan Alejandro Sanchez, the affidavit said.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a warehouse and office building in the 300 block of North Frank Luke Drive.

Sanchez was found in the office portion of the building with a gunshot wound to the chest, the affidavit said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrived after a 911 caller reported hearing a male in distress and what sounded like a gunshot, the affidavit states.

Investigators say surveillance video showed only Sanchez and Meyer at the location at the time of the shooting.

A revolver was recovered under a blue bandanna in the warehouse, and the affidavit states Meyer was seen wearing the blue bandanna in surveillance footage.

The gun was not found near the victim, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also say Sanchez’s smartwatch was found in Meyer’s pants pocket, and the victim’s wallet was found scattered about the warehouse.

Meyer told detectives he did not know Sanchez, but that Sanchez had picked him up to help load tools into a truck, according to the affidavit.

Meyer also claimed Sanchez told him to shoot him because of a large insurance policy, the affidavit said. Detectives spoke with Sanchez’s family, who said Sanchez only had an insurance policy through his employer, the affidavit states.

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