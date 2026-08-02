Texas cracks down on synthetic THC products, hemp shops adjust

SAN ANTONIO – Texas took a significant step to regulate hemp-derived THC products, banning all synthetically created forms of THC under a new law that went into effect Friday.

The law banned synthetic THC products, including Delta-8, Delta-10, THCP and THCA flower. Low-dose Delta-9 — the most commonly sold THC product in the state — remains legal as long as products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight.

For San Antonio coffee shop LazyDaze, the change has little impact because the manager said everything it sells is made from natural THC.

“We have had no slowdown in sales whatsoever,” said Alex Cabello, LazyDaze manager. “The space is being filled and utilized for what it was here for, you know, just a safe space, third space for everybody.”

Cabello said the law is a positive step towards better regulation of natural THC products sold in Texas.

“This is just gonna help kind of verify products,” Cabello said. “I think that’s what Texas really needs, more of like a database to have verified, trustworthy products that all stores can carry.”

What remains legal — for now

Many Delta-9 edibles and drinks can still be sold under the new law. Smokeable Delta-9 hemp flower also remains available for now, after a court paused a separate ban on those products.

The Department of State Health Services argued hemp-derived THC products should be treated as controlled substances because they are psychoactive drugs.

Cannabis experts said the new law could remove 60% to 90% of THC products from circulation statewide.

Despite the sweeping changes to the industry, Cabello said his business is built to last.

“We’re the right direction,” Cabello said. “I think it’s been an uphill battle the entire time since we’ve been open. We’ll be hitting our two-year mark coming up in November. And we’re not going anywhere.”

Cabello urged consumers to do their homework before purchasing any THC products.

“I think overall everybody should just do their own important research if you are going to be consuming to that degree,” he said.

Penalties, enforcement questions remain

Possession of illegal THC products will be treated as a state jail felony, which carries a punishment of 180 days to two years in prison and fines of up to $10,000, cannabis experts said.

KSAT 12 reached out to local authorities, including the district attorney’s office, to ask how they plan to enforce the new ban. This story will be updated when a response is received.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this article.

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