Man killed in Castle Hills crash after traveling 90-100 mph, police say

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Northwest Loop 410 eastbound frontage road near Northwest Military Highway.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A driver was killed in a high-speed crash after his vehicle struck a concrete barrier, the Castle Hills Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Northwest Loop 410 eastbound frontage road near Northwest Military Highway.

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Upon arrival, police said officers determined the driver, identified as a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The man was traveling at an estimated speed of 90 to 100 mph before striking a concrete barrier and overturning, police said.

Police said there are no signs that intoxication was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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